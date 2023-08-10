Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

View Our Latest Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TECH stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $83.76. 25,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.