BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 540 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Ameren by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

AEE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.34. 27,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,637. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

