Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hostess Brands worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

