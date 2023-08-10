Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 61,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

