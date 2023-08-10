Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,033 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,033 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $7.18. 501,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

See Also

