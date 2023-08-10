Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,451,000 after buying an additional 225,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.20. 12,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,744. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.91%.

In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,540 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADC

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.