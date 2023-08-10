AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,584 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 51,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 159,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 58,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock remained flat at $14.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,168,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,541,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

