Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,123 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Denali Therapeutics worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
