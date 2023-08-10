FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $1,403,028.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,213 shares of company stock valued at $112,447,260. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.