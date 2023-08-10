Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Renasant worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Renasant by 18.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $2,235,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 39.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.95. 2,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,618. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.