FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 22 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $488.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.01 and a 200 day moving average of $450.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

