Oppenheimer Trims Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price to $38.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

CWEN opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 48.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.