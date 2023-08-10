Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.74 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,838,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 209,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387,802. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

