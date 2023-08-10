Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,795. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

