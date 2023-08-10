Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 28,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

