Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 809 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WINA traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.09. 11,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,919. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $206.37 and a one year high of $373.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

