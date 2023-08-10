Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 3,488,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 142,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

