Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of United Airlines worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,795,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after acquiring an additional 680,413 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 428,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.