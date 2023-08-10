Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Federal Signal worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,914. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

