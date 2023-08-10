Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.94 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,312.66 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,370.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.