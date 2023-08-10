Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

SAGE stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 152.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 227,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

