Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.93 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Bank of Italy increased its position in Ferrari by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,443,000 after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $311.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.45. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

