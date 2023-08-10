McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

MCK stock opened at $428.34 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $437.74. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.61.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

