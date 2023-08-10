Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $225.56 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.99, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.76.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

