Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Employers worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

