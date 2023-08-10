ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 443,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after buying an additional 63,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,806,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,549. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

