Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,657 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Steven Madden worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 9,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,373. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.