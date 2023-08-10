Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,628 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

IRTC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,173. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

