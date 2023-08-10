Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115,453 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Enerplus worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

ERF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 168,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,333. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

