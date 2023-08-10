Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 89,559 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of STAAR Surgical worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12,057.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. William Blair cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.91.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

STAA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. 9,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,076. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 1.13. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.