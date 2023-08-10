130,819 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.0 %

AMBA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. 5,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,139. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

