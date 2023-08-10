Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,977 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ingevity by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

NGVT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

