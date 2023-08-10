Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.65 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,030 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 924,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,355,672. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

