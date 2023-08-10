FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Haemonetics Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

HAE opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

