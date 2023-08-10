Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

