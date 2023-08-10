Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Cormark upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

CF stock opened at C$8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

