Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 7% sequentially to $218.6-235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.27 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.05. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

