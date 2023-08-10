Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $141-$149 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.15 million.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,935. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $960.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $140.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,229.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

