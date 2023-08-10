Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNW
Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
