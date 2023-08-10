Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.80 million.

ICHR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 4,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ichor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

