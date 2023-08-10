ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.62-$3.68 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

