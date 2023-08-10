Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.1-$248.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.45 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.31 EPS.

Model N Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,436.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3,888.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

