Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %
Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.56. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
