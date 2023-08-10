Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 195,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $584.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.50 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

