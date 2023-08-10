Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Announces Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.74. 483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. Novanta has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

