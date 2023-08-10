PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,010. The firm has a market cap of $835.10 million, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

