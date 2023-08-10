Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($8.94). On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Baudax Bio stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,454. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baudax Bio

About Baudax Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

