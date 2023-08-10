Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LCID stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 4,834,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,218,270. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.
In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.
