Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.04-3.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.04-$3.12 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

