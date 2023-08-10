Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4724 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $487.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,527,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.